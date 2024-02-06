Top
Revenue Services Association Demands Action in Tahsildar Murder Case

DC Correspondent
5 Feb 2024 7:46 PM GMT
Vijayawada: Following the tragic murder of tahsildar Ramanaiah in Visakhapatnam, the AP Revenue Services Association (APRSA) called for swift action and support for the victim's family.

APRSA chairman Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu and general secretary Kancharapalli Ramesh Kumar met revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday.

They submitted a memorandum urging immediate arrest and severe punishment for the perpetrators.

Venkateshwarlu expressed concerns about employee safety and called for stricter laws to deter such attacks.

They demanded prompt arrest of the accused and strict legal action against them. Support for the tahsildar's family, including immediate ex gratia assistance. A Group-2 level job for the victim's wife.

Minister Prasada Rao assured continued discussions with police and officials. He committed to raising the APRSA's concerns with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and seeking appropriate decisions.

