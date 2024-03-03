Revenue Official Demolish Road Leading to Malla Reddy Engineering College in Gundla Pochampally

The road was laid on government land by encroaching on 2,500 square yards in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority layout. The revenue department officials also demolished a wall built on the land.



Earlier a complaint related to the encroachment was given by several people. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, then the Lok Sabha member from Medchal-Malkajgiri constituency, had complained to the authorities during the BRS regime but no action was taken.



“Complaints related to the encroachment were received in the Prajavani programme. We demolished the road in Kamlanagar, Gundla Pochampally Municipality,” said an official from the revenue department. He said that the enforcement activity was executed in a peaceful manner.