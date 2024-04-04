Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao Urges Voters to Support YSRC in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao criticised Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged lack of experience and his focus on personal gains rather than the welfare of the people. He emphasised the YSRC's commitment to non-discrimination and their efforts to improve the lives of the people in North Andhra, in his campaign held in Nanubala Veedhi and Punyapu Veedi on Wednesday.

Prasada Rao addressed a gathering of local leaders and residents. He highlighted the achievements of the YSRC government in the past five years, including the introduction of the village secretariat system, the volunteer system, and the distribution of essential goods during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also mentioned several development projects initiated in the Srikakulam district, such as providing surface water to Uddanam, establishing a super specialty hospital in Palasa, and expanding healthcare facilities.

The minister urged the people to support YSRC MP candidate Perada Tilak, who is contesting from the Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency, and requested them to vote for the fan symbol to ensure the continuation of the YSRC's welfare-focused governance.