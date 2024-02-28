Revenue Inspector in ACB Net

Anantapur: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a revenue inspector of Pamidi tahsildar office in Anantapur district red-handed on Tuesday while accepting a bribe from a land owner to do official work.

Sources said Kanchan Seshadri and his family members from Anumpalli village applied for mutation of their land in the village. The revenue inspector Kranthi Kumar demanded ₹6,000 to clear the file.

The landowner lodged a complaint with 14400 against the revenue official. DGP Rajendranath Reddy responded to the complaint, directing Anantapur ACB sleuths to take further action.

The ACB team then laid a trap and caught the revenue inspector while receiving ₹6,000 as bribe.