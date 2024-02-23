Revanth Warns of Vigilance Raids on Corrupt HMDA, GHMC Staff in Next 15 days

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday issued a stern warning to corrupt officials within the GHMC and HMDA, and said that vigilance raids would be conducted within the next 15 days and they would be sent home if found guilty.

Expressing dismay corruption within the GHMC and HMDA, the Chief Minister found fault with the practice of granting building permissions offline, of utilising the online mode.He also expressed his anger over several files going missing on building approvals within the HMDA and GHMC.In a late-night review meeting with officials from GHMC, HMDA, and HMWS&SB, Revanth Reddy instructed officials to furnish a list of building approvals issued through offline mode.He also questioned the officials on the absence of online data concerning lakes on the HMDA website. He directed officials to rectify the oversight by promptly posting information regarding 3,500 lakes and installing CCTV cameras to deter encroachments.The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up playgrounds for children across the city and expressed concern over the absence of municipal commissioners in the newly established 85 municipalities in the state. He tasked the finance special secretary, K. Ramakrishna Rao, with ensuring the appointment of Group-1 officers as municipal commissioners and assigning IAS officers as commissioners for the newly formed municipal corporations.He asked officials to study the use of drone cameras for the assessment of property tax and asked them to set up multi-level parking lots in the private sector in Hyderabad.Revanth Reddy ordered zonal commissioners to tour in colonies in their jurisdiction every morning and said those who fail to do so could quit their posts. “The government will consider giving such armchair posts for such officials,” he remarked.The Chief Minister asked the officials to set up a video display board in Hyderabad on par with Times Square in New York and set up multi utility towers.He directed HMWS&SB officials to ensure that there was no drinking water shortage in Hyderabad in summer and asked them to use local lakes as water storage tanks. He asked them to devise plans to supply water to Hyderabad from Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar and Ranganayakasagar reservoirs.The Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare plans to meet drinking water needs of the city for the next 50 years.He instructed officials to submit a report on valuable properties belonging to the government in Hyderabad and asked officials to plan inaugurations in Hyderabad if any in the next week as the model code of conduct will kick in for the Lok Sabha election anytime .He said the foundation for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail will be laid very soon.