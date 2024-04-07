Revanth Warns KCR of Cherlapally Jail, Attacks PM Modi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that he would send BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao to the Cherlapalli jail, and that he was not lenient like Congress senior leader K. Jana Reddy to take things lying down.

Referring to Rao's recent abusive language against Revanth Reddy and the Congress government during his visits to the districts, the Chief Minister said: “I am not like Jana Reddy, I am Revanth Reddy. I will send you to the Cherlapalli jail and make you eat chippa koodu (jail food) if you continue to provoke me."

Revanth Reddy said that he had maintained restraint despite Rao using abusive language against him at Nalgonda and Karimnagar earlier but the former CM had “crossed all limits” in his Suryapet press conference.

"We were patient because your hip was fractured and your daughter went to jail. But if you say whatever you want, we won’t be calm," Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy asked Rao not to provoke the Congress cadres, stating that the Congress karyakartas “will leave you naked,” in a strong reaction to the former chief minister’s remarks. "If Congress workers decide to act against you, they will strip your pants and shirt. They will even remove your briefs leaving you naked."

Revanth Reddy dared Rao to seek votes where the BRS had built double bedroom houses for the poor while the Congress would ask for votes where Indiramma houses were constructed. He said Rao had resorted to “hundred years of destruction of Telangana state” during his 10-year regime.

Revanth Reddy appealed to voters to ensure a Congress victory in 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state for securing funds and projects from the Congress-led Central government which would be formed after the LS elections.

The CM expressed confidence that Tukkuguda sentiment will work in favour of Congress and bring the party to power in the LS elections, similar to how the meeting at the same venue in September last year brought the party to power in the Assembly polls.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth Reddy said NaMo meant “Nammithe Mosam” (deceives those who believe him). He asked party cadres and the people to bury the BJP at the Centre just like they had buried the BRS in Telangana state.

Revanth Reddy accused Modi of failing to fulfill any of the major promises made during 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaigns, such as giving 2 crore jobs every year, doubling farmer incomes and providing houses for all.