Revanth Vows to Help Christian Community

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the state government will stand by the Christians who spread the message of peace and love in the society. Medak Diocese Bishop Padmarao, Reverend John George, Dr. AMJ Kumar, Rev. Sam Abraham, Anil Thomas along with representatives of various churches and independent churches called on Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Christian delegation explained to the Chief Minister the problems being faced by the community including the encroachment of church properties. In a quick response, the Chief Minister promised to protect church properties and facilitate the construction of new churches.

He also assured them that required land will be allocated for Christian burial grounds. The Chief Minister expressed his willingness to visit the Medak Church again as he visited in the capacity of TPCC president during the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister recalled that before the Malkajgiri MP election in 2019, he had discussed many issues with Christian religious leaders in Secunderabad. After being elected as an MP, he participated in many celebrations including Christmas. Revanth Reddy reiterated that his government respects religious freedom .

Revanth Reddy said that a frightened situation prevailed after the formation of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the KCR government in the state in 2014. He expressed concern that the conditions of living as second-class citizens have come against the spirit of theConstitution.

The Chief Minister cited the incidents of Manipur and Gujarat saying that when riots and conflicts happened in the past, the rulers used to suppress them. Today, the rulers are behind the conflicts, he said.

Urging everyone to exercise utmost restraint, the Chief Minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s goal is to love the people and keep all sections of people together. “For this, Rahul Gandhi undertook padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and then started the second leg of the yatra from Manipur to Gujarat.” he said.

Stating that a secular government has been established in Telangana, the Chief Minister appealed to everyone to cooperate in the formation of a secular government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls. He also appealed to everyone to support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister and observed that regional parties have been supporting Narendra Modi and have no relevance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Revanth Reddy also recalled that the BRS won 11 MP seats in 2014 and 9 MP seats in 2019 but K. Chandrashekhar Rao supported the abrogation of Article 370, introduction of GST, demonetisation and anti-farmer bills brought by the Narendra Modi government.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to support the Congress to form a secular government at the national level.