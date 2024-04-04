Revanth: Tukkuguda to Bring Cong-led INDIA to Power at Centre

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed confidence that Tukkuguda venue, where the Congress is holding mega public meeting on April 6, Saturday, will serve as a launchpad for the Congress-led INDIA bloc to come to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections similar to how it served as a launchpad for the Congress coming to power in Telangana in Assembly polls in December 2023.

Revanth Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for the public meeting along with ministers, party MLAs and senior leaders at Tukkuguda.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister directed ministers, MLAs and senior leaders to make foolproof arrangements since 10 lakh people are expected to arrive at the venue from all the districts. The public meeting is being held on a 60-acre site with an additional 300 acres allocated for vehicle parking adjacent to the venue.

Revanth Reddy reminded that AICC leader Sonia Gandhi released Congress' 'Six Guarantees' for Telangana Assembly polls from the same venue in Tukkuguda on September 17 last year and the Congress came to power in December. Similarly, AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will release "Panch Nyay" guarantees of the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls for the country at Tukkuguda and the Congress-led India bloc will come to power at the Centre in June.

"Tukkuguda sentiment will work for Congress again in Lok Sabha polls. History will repeat and the Congress-led INDIA bloc will come to power. The oath taking ceremony of the new government will be held on June 9 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," Revanth Reddy reportedly said.

The Chief Minister stated that the party high command chose Telangana to release the Telugu version of Panch Nyay guarantees and national manifesto for Lok Sabha elections in Telangana taking into account the Congress government in the state successfully implementing five out of Six Guarantees promised in Assembly polls within 100 days of coming to power.

"It's an honour and recognition for us that the party high command wants to replicate our Telangana model of governance at national level if it is voted to power at the Centre," Revanth Reddy said.