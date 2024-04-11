Revanth to Begin LS Poll Campaign in TG from April 14

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will undertake hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the state from April 14 with an aim to bag at least 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. He will also campaign for the party's candidates in neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Revanth Reddy on Wednesday held a meeting with a few ministers and senior party leaders to finalise the party's campaign strategy for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister has decided to hold at least three public meetings in each Lok Sabha constituency from April 14 to May 11. There are 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, and therefore, he plans to hold 51 public meetings until May 11, the deadline for campaigning before polling on May 13.

Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC chief, informed the party leaders that he also got invitations from the party's units in AP and Maharashtra, for campaigning which he will cover in between public meetings in Telangana. He is expected to campaign in Maharashtra on April 12 and 13.

In Maharashtra, Revanth Reddy will campaign in only those constituencies which have a significant chunk of Telugu population and his campaign schedule for AP will be finalised later.

The Chief Minister laid special focus on winning the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, which he won in the 2019 elections. He is also planning to hold extensive roadshows in Greater Hyderabad limits covering four Lok Sabha constituencies, namely, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Chevella.

He requested AICC top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls to boost the party's prospects.