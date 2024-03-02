Revanth: Strengthen Anganwadi Centres, Set up Mobile Centres Under GHMC Limits

To prevent misuse of nutritional resources, Reddy mandated the implementation of biometrics for the recipients along with installation of CCTV cameras at all 35,000 anganwadi centres. He also emphasised the importance of digital record-keeping to facilitate auditing.

The Chief Minister was addressing a review meeting with officials from the women and child, disabled and elderly welfare departments here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed having mobile Anganwadi centres in GHMC jurisdiction. He proposed studying successful models from other states and initiating a pilot project accordingly.

To enhance outreach and awareness of the women and child welfare department schemes, Reddy suggested special week-long celebrations every six months, accompanied by extensive campaigns.

He stressed the importance of educating girls about menstrual hygiene from an early age and advocated production of sanitary napkins by women's self-help groups, with necessary government support and infrastructure.

As 12,315 anganwadi centres are operating from rented places, he directed officials to draft proposals for construction of buildings for them, using funds from the employment guarantee scheme. He suggested exploring the feasibility of providing pre-primary education to under-10 children at anganwadi centres.

Reddy ordered immediate implementation of reservations in education and jobs for the physically- challenged people. He underscored the importance of corporate involvement in establishing more old age homes.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the need for improved medical facilities for transgender individuals at teaching hospitals connected with medical colleges. He called for a special policy to ensure equitable access to government schemes and opportunities for transgender individuals.

Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, chief secretary A. Santhi Kumari, women and child welfare secretary Vakati Karuna and director Kranti Wesley, along with officials from the related departments were present at the meeting.



