Revanth Seeks Speedy Implementation of Welfare Schemes in LS Polls Run Up

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed officials to expedite the implementation of welfare schemes and developmental programmes before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls kicks in, with the Congress eyeing at least 14 seats on the backdrop of its Assembly election performance.

As part of the strategy, Reddy, in the next week, is likely to lay the foundation stone for the Airport Metro project, announce the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, grant interest-free loans to women self-help groups (SHGs), start Rythu Bharosa covering farmers, tenant farmers and agricultural labourers, and implement the enhanced Cheyutha pensions, in the place of Aasara pensions, for senior citizens and women.

In a related development, sources said that the Congress government managed to address 3.96 lakh grievances submitted since December 8 under the Prajavani initiative, with 94,000 applications pending.

Reddy entrusted the responsibility for the speedy redressal of Prajavani applications to the newly-appointed vice chairman of the TS Planning Board G. Chinna Reddy, directing him to review the programme twice a month and coordinate with the departments concerned for speedy resolution of applications.

Sources said the high command has asked Revanth Reddy, also the TPCC chief, to shortlist candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

After announcing the candidature of former MLA Challa Vamshichand Reddy from Mahbubnagar on February 21, Reddy is expected to announce the names of a few more candidates by the first week of March, after the high command clears it.

The Congress is planning to field Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Patnam Sunitha Reddy, who is the wife of BRS MLC and former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, from Chevella. The couple recently met Revanth Reddy and joined the Congress, sources said.

The Congress leadership has decided to hold public meetings at all 17 Lok Sabha constituency headquarters in March, ahead of the general elections. After the first meeting at Chevella, 16 constituencies will be covered next month, with national leaders set to address voters.