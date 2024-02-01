Revanth Reddy's First District Visit Launches Congress Campaign

Hyderabad: TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will undertake his first visit to the districts after taking office on Friday, to address a public meeting in Indravelli in Adilabad district which will launch the Congress campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Indravelli, known for the massacre of tribals in 1981 and the Nagoba temple, was the place Revanth Reddy addressed his first public meeting as TPCC president in August 2021.

He will leave by helicopter from Begumpet airport at 12.20 pm and arrive in Keslapur in Indravelli mandal at 1.30 pm. He will reach the Nagoba temple at 1.45 pm and inaugurate the gopuram and development works. He will then pay tribute at the martyrs memorial at Indravelli.





The public meeting will be held from 3.50 pm to 4.50 pm and Revanth Reddy return to Hyderabad at 6 pm. Party leaders have mobilised one lakh people from the seven Assembly consituencies in the district.



