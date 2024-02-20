Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit his home constituency Kodangal on Wednesday for the first time since taking office in December and will launch development programmes in the infrastructure, education and health sectors worth Rs 3,961 crore including the laying of the foundation stone for the `2,945-crore Kodangal-Narayanpet lift irrigation scheme.





Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stones for slew of infrastructure projects including a R&B guest house (Rs 6.8 crore), widening of single-lane highway (Rs 262 crore), strengthening of double-lane roads (Rs 54 crore), bridges (Rs 28.5 crore), BT roads for unconnected ST habitations (Rs 27.86 crore), construction of high-level bridges and approach roads (Rs 213.20 crore) and a 33/11 kv substation in Hasnabad village of Dudyal mandal (Rs 3.99 crore). CC roads under NREGS (40 crore),

On the education side, he will initiate work on a hostel building (Rs 5 crore), minority residential school building (Rs 25 crore), BC welfare residential school, junior college in Neetur (Rs 25 crore), junior college in Doultabad (Rs 7.13 crore), junior college in Bomaraspet (Rs 7.13 crore) Maddur SC welfare residential junior college (Rs 20 crore), social welfare residential junior college in Kodangal (Rs 25 crore) and a degree college for women at Kosigi (Rs 11 crore). Revanth Reddy had constituted the Kodangal Area Development Authority (KADA) headed by the Vikarabad collector on December 29, to plan and execute development programmes in his Kodangal constituency and ensure all-round development in the next five years.



Revanth Reddy will lay foundation stones for a government college of veterinary sciences in Chandrakal village and a government engineering college in Kosgi (Rs 30 crore). In the medical and health sciences sector, Revanth Reddy will launch work on a 50-seat medical college, a nursing college and a physiotherapy college in the sector and upgradation of a community health centre to a 220-bed hospital.



Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Speaker G. Prasad Kumar, Congress MLAs of the undivided Mahabubnagar district will accompany Revanth Reddy.



