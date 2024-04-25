Revanth Reddy Releases Chargesheet Against 10 Year NDA Rule

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Thursday slammed the BJP-led NDA government for pushing the country into debts in the last few years.



Speaking after releasing a charge-sheet against the 10-year rule of the NDA government at Gandhi Bhavan here, he said 14 Prime Ministers caused Rs.55 lakh crore debts in 67 years but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was behind a whopping 113 lakh crore debts and putting financial burden on the people.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress established ports, airports and other public sector undertakings (PSUs) all worth over Rs.60,000 crore but the NDA government was handing over them to corporate companies.

The NDA government was looting people by imposing GST even on match box and soaps, he said, alleging that the NDA surrendered before the corporate companies. He said the BJP was attempting to win the Lok Sabha election by spewing poison on the Congress.

To implement the agenda of RSS, the BJP needs 400 seats and accordingly it is planning to win elections by launching campaigns against the Congress, he added.