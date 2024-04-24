Revanth Reddy flays Kishan Reddy for failing to develop Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday criticized the Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP State president G Kishan Reddy for failing to ensure the development of Secunderabad Parliament constituency. He said the Congress was going to form the government at the Centre after Lok Sabha elections.

Participating in an election rally organized during filing of nomination papers by Congress Secunderabad Parliament constituency candidate Danam Nagender, he alleged that Kishan Reddy did nothing for the constituency. “Where was Kishan Reddy when Hyderabad was suffering from floods?” he asked.

Revanth Reddy said former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was planning to defeat the party candidate for Secunderabad Parliament constituency T Padma Rao. “Padma Rao is a good person but KCR is planning to defeat him to benefit the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Both KCR and his son K T Rama Rao failed to accompany Padma Rao during filing of nomination papers. Revanth Reddy said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to derive mileage in the name of Lord Sri Rama.

Stating that the party, which wins from Secunderabad Parliament constituency, would form the government at Centre, he promised that he would ensure good post to Nagender at the national level. Earlier, Revanth Reddy offered special prayers at the historic Sri Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad before addressing the election rally, in which a large number of Congress supporters attended.