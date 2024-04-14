Revanth Reddy describes BJP’s manifesto as “A post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank”

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday described the BJP’s manifesto as “A post-dated cheque drawn on a failing bank.”



Responding to the BJP’s manifesto released in New Delhi on Sunday, he said, “BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed Nation) is a repeat of their 2004 “Shining India” manifesto. After two failed terms, the people had rejected “Shining India” under the leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi.”

Now, after two disappointing terms, the people would reject BJP and the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi would end people’s misery, he said.



