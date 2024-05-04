Revanth Reddy dares KCR for debate on implementing “Rythu Bharosa”

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday dared the Opposition leader and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) for a debate on implementing “Rythu Bharosa” scheme to farmers on May 9 and be ready to rub nose to ground at Martyrs Memorial if the Congress government ensured the scheme to all farmers in the State.



“If I fail to implement the scheme, I am ready to rub my nose to the ground and KCR should do the same thing if the Congress government implements the scheme to all farmers by May 8,” he said, addressing a public meeting in Kothagudem. KCR said that “Rythu Bandhu”, which was implemented during the BRS regime, was ignored after the BRS lost power.

“We want to make it clear to KCR that the Congress government transferred the amount to the accounts of as many as 65 lakh farmers while the remaining four lakh farmers would be covered by May 8. We are unable to understand whether KCR is speaking with sense or under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

The Congress government was implementing “Rythu Bharosa” even after paying salaries to government employees by the first of every month. “We also paid Rs.25,000 crore as interest to banks,” he said, alleging that the BRS government caused debts to be tune of Rs.7 lakh crore.

Revanth Reddy said that everyone must thank Finance Minister Mallu Bhati Vikramarka, who is strong in managing the State finances effectively even after clearing interest on loans and paying salaries.

Referring to another challenge posed by former Minister T Harish Rao on submitting his resignation if the State government fails to waive off Rs.2 lakh farmers loan by August 15, Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Congress government would waive off loan by August 15 and drive away Harish Rao from his Siddipet Assembly constituency.