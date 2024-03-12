Khammam: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday criticised BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling the election promises that they have made in the last 10 years.

While distributing the sanction letters for Indiramma Indlu (homes) to a few beneficiaries on Monday in Bhadrachalam, Revanth Reddy challenged BJP and BRS leaders to show him villages where people have got 2BHK houses or availed the benefit of the PM Awas Yojana. “If they could show such villages,” the Chief Minister promised that “he would not seek votes from those areas.”

The Chief Minister on Monday launched the Indiramma Indlu scheme under which Rs 5 lakh would be given to eligible beneficiaries at Bhadrachalam after offering pujas to the lord Seetha Ramachandra Swamy.

Revanth Reddy said his government will give Indiramma Indlu to all eligible poor unlike the BRS government which benefited only its party workers and rich people.

“We will give 4.5 lakh Indiramma Indlu with Rs 22,500 crore budget in the state,” the Chief Minister said, and added that each Assembly constituency will have 3,500 Indiramma Indlu, which will be registered in the name of women to empower them.

He recalled that Chandrashekhar Rao used to mock Indiramma Indlu by describing them as ‘Dabba Indlu’ and promised 2BHK houses but no poor got them.

Revanth Reddy also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to fulfil his electoral promises such as depositing Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian by bringing back black money from Swiss banks.

He also accused Modi of not fulfilling his promise to provide two crore jobs to youth every year and observed that if the BJP government had 20 crore jobs in the last 10 years, Telangana would have got at least 70 lakh jobs till now.

Criticising the BJP government at the Centre for letting the prices of LPG cylinder soar to Rs 1,200, the Chief Minister said the Congress government under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi was very sympathetic to women and poor and had provided LPG cylinder for just Rs 400.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramara said the Congress government will not exploit the public money like the BRS government and added they will control unnecessary expenditure and use the funds for the implementation of the promises they have made to the people of Telangana state.

He appealed to the people to give their blessing to the Congress government to fulfil all the promises and work for the welfare of the people.

Ministers Thummala Nageshwar Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy recalled that earlier KCR promised Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Bhadrachalam and Rs 100 crore for temple development but he did not release any funds.

Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Seethakka, Sridhar Babu, Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, and local MLA Thallam Venkat Rao and Payam Venkateshwarlu and others were present.