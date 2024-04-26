Revanth Reddy accepts Harish Rao’s challenge on farmer loan waiver issue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he would accept the challenge posed by BRS MLA and former Minister T Harisha Rao on waiving off Rs.2 lakh loan of farmers in the State by August 15.



Responding to the challenge of Harish Rao, who said that he would resign if the State government waives off farmers loans by August 15, Revanth Reddy asked Harish Rao to be ready with his resignation letter as the Congress government would fulfill its promise of waiving off farmers loans by August 15.

Interacting with members of the social media wing here, he said the Congress won the semifinals by defeating the BRS in the Assembly elections in November 2023.

“We have to now win the finals with BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, winning 14 MP seats,” he said, advising them to counter the negative campaign against the Congress in a fitting manner.

Revanth Reddy said if the BJP was voted to power again at the Centre then it would cancel the reservations and alleged that the saffron party was infringing the democratic rights of the people. “BJP is nothing but the British Janata Party. Like East India Company, the BJP is encroaching the country,” he said.