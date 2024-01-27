Revanth Moots Green Channel to Complete Irrigation Projects

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday instructed irrigation department officials to ensure quick completion of the Srisailam Left Bank Tunnel project by taking it up on priority. Chairing a review meeting, attended by irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials at the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said if the SLBC project was completed, four lakh acres of farm land could be irrigated.

There is also a need to set up a green channel for completion of some other irrigation projects, Revanth Reddy said.

The meeting discussed project-wise ayacut details. Revanth Reddy pointed out that there was confusion in the data and there was a need to secure clear information on village, and mandal wise ayacut for each project.

Inquiring about the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme, and the Kalwakurthy project, Revanth Reddy wanted to know the reasons behind the delays in land acquisition for Kalwakurthy project. He also instructed officials to begin work on completing the Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation project.