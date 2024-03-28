Revanth Moots 3-tier Committees to Win 14 Lok Sabha Seats

The Chief Minister announced that the party will soon constitute three-tier coordination committees at Assembly constituency, mandal and booth-levels to ensure victory for the Congress in at least 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. He asked party leaders and cadre to constitute these coordination committees whose job is to garner the support of voters for the Congress and convert them into votes.Revanth Reddy asked leaders to appoint five members, comprising local leaders, in each of these three committees at the three levels. “The committee members, who perform better will be rewarded with nominated posts, such as appointing them to Indiramma committees at village, ward and division level in villages, municipalities and municipal corporations, who will monitor the implementation of all government's welfare schemes and development programmes. Indiramma committees will be a link between the party and the government,” he said.The Chief Minister asked leaders in the Kodangal constituency to set up these coordination committees immediately which will be replicated across the state."There are five old mandals in Kodangal constituency. These coordination committees at three levels have to ensure at least 10,000 majority in each mandal. This will give a total majority of 50,000 votes for Congress in Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha election. This is the target I am setting for you all. This has to be achieved," Revanth Reddy said.The three-tier system will entrust the responsibility of ensuring victory of Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls on leaders and party cadre from MLAs to booth-level workers.