Revanth Meets KC Venugopal, LS Candidates List in Two Phases

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka met AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal in Delhi and, according to sources, discussed the selection of candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state.



The Congress is expected to release the list of candidates for the in two phases: The first list by the month-end and the second in the first week of March.

Revanth Reddy informed Venugopal that 309 candidates had applied for party tickets. Besides, there are several top leaders in the BRS who are keen to join the Congress if offered tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Sources said that poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu was present in the meeting. He submitted survey reports on the party's prospects in Lok Sabha polls and also discussed the campaign strategy.

Venugopal reportedly suggested the speeding speed up of the process of implementation of the Six Huarantees that were promised by Congress during Assembly polls.

Survey reports found that the free bus travel scheme launched by the Congress government had been receiving huge response and women are happy at the launch of the scheme within two days of coming to power.