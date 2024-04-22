Revanth hoodwinking people by postponing implementation of promises: Jogu Ramanna

Adilabad: Former MLA Jogu Ramanna has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of misleading the people of the state by continually postponing the fulfilment of promises made during the Assembly. Ramanna urged the public to question the CM on his unfulfilled promises, particularly highlighting the Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver.

Additionally, Ramanna mentioned that people are eagerly awaiting the implementation of schemes such as Kalyana Laxmi and Rythu Bharosa, as well as the promised hike in pensions.