Revanth Directs Officials to Develop Eco-tourism in Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prepare the plans for the development of eco-tourism in the state. He asked officials of the forest department to work in tandem with the tourism department to prepare proposals to boost eco-tourism.



He asked officials to identify the places of scenic forests, wild animal habitations, migratory foreign birds, biodiversity areas, heritage sites and the areas which reflect Telangana culture to develop them as the attractive destinations for both local and foreign tourists. He suggested appointing special consultancies, if necessary, to aid them in identifying such projects.The Chief Minister advised the officials to look into the possibilities of developing Kawal tiger reserve in north Telangana and Amrabad tiger reserve project in south Telangana as tourist spots. He emphasised that wild animals not be harmed by tourism projects.He ordered the officials to submit the details of employees who are on deputation from the forest department and working in other departments immediately. “Steps will be taken to bring them back immediately ,if necessary,” he said.The officials brought to the attention of the CM that the employees who have been working in the same place for years should also be transferred and the ban on transfers should be lifted.Responding to it, the CM said that, since the Lok Sabha elections are approaching fast , a decision on the transfers will be taken after the completion of the election code.The Chief Minister suggested that the transfer of officials should be completed in the summer to avoid any inconvenience to their children's education. The officials are also directed to prepare the guidelines for general transfers so that employees who have been working in the same place for years can be transferred not only in the forest department but in all departments.Revanth Reddy said that industries which strictly follow pollution norms and standards should be encouraged. Certificates of appreciation will be given to the organisations which maintain zero pollution on Environment Day every year.He also asked the officials to study the feasibility of the establishment of solid waste management and power generation plants in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam and instructed the officials to take strict measures to control the use of single-use plastic.The forest officials informed the Chief Minister that about 22 crore plants are available in the nurseries in the state. The CM suggested that arrangements should be made for the plantation programme in the beginning of the rainy season in June this year. The officials are instructed to take up the plantation in the vacant lands where the trees are cut down in the forests.