Hyderabad: The Congress government is destroying the brand image of Hyderabad and is driving away industries and is presiding over a collapse of the IT industry in the city, BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said on Wednesday.

Stepping up his attack against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress government, Rao, addressing a street corner meeting at Dundigal in Malkajgiri constituency in support of BRS candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy, said that from the time the Congress has come to power, the city has been witnessing drinking water shortages and power cuts.

“Nowadays, I am seeing on social media that there are power cuts of up to 10 hours a day. There is a drinking water shortage. We ensured that there were no power cuts in Hyderabad, which we turned into a power island. Now industries are leaving, the IT sector is collapsing, and the brand image of Hyderabad is being destroyed,” Rao said.

“The real estate sector too is in dire straits and Modi talks about how Congress is collecting ‘RR tax’ per square foot and sending the money to Delhi. I am not saying this; the Prime Minister is saying it. The state’s reputation is being destroyed because of the Congress government’s corruption,” he said.

Later, addressing a meeting in Patancheru in support of party candidate from Medak, P. Venkatram Reddy, Rao said “after Revanth Reddy has become the CM, not a single real estate permission has been given. He wants Rs.75 per sq.ft as commission so the real estate industry has collapsed.”

Chandrashekar Rao also waded into international affairs saying that the BJP, whenever it seeks votes, portrays Pakistan as a villain. “It is just a small country. One tight blow to it and it will never look at us for another 25 years,” he said.