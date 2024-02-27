Revanth Balking at CBI Probe into KLIS: BJPLP

Khammam: BJPLP leader and Nirmal MLA Aelti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday alleged that the BRS government failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana and misused lakhs of crores of money in the name of irrigation of projects. He participated in the BJP Vijay Sankalp Yatra at Sathupalli.

Speaking to the media in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Maheshwar Reddy said in the past, the Khannam district was a stronghold of the Left parties and later it became Congress’ fief and now the BJP was making strides to wrest the district.

He alleged that the people of Khammam elected the Congress MLAs in the majority of the seats but now the Congress government was betraying the people with false promises.

The MLA said that the BJP would fight till the Congress government ordered a CBI inquiry into the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, put the facts before the people and took action against the culprits. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had changed his strand on ordering a CBI probe on KLIS, he alleged. The people of Khammam would teach a lesson to the Congress and BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.