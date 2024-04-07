Revanth Asks Congress Leaders to Work for Party’s Win

Hyderabad: Putting an end to all speculation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked all Congress leaders in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency to ensure the victory of party candidate Danam Nagender, who is currently a BRS legislator.

During separate meetings with party candidates for the Warangal and Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituencies and senior party leaders, Revanth Reddy reviewed the party’s preparedness. The party candidates from both the seats had defected from the BRS.

Nagendar, elected MLA from Khairatabad on a BRS ticket in last year’s Assembly elections, had resigned from the party and joined the Congress recently. There were that the AICC had asked Nagender to resign as an MLA to contest from Secunderabad, triggering speculation about his candidacy.

Nagender was present at the meeting with Revanth Reddy, along with Hyderabad Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi, party leaders Feroz Khan and Vijaya Reddy. During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the party leaders that Nagender would contest from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Similarly, Revanth Reddy met BRS Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari, who had recently defected to the Congress along with his daughter Dr Kadiam Kavya, minister Konda Surekha and Palakurthy MLA M Yashswi Reddy to review the party’s poll arrangements at the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency and chalked a plan to intensify party activities.

Dr Kavya is contesting for Warangal Lok Sabha seat from the Congress after having declined the nomination of the BRS. Revanth Reddy asked the party leaders to organise a number of mini meetings and road show activities in the constituency to maintain the tempo of the election campaign.

The TPCC chief also inquired about political leaders from the BRS joining the Congress. He also obtained suggestions from the party leaders and asked them to coordinate with senior leader Srihari.