Revanth Announces Rs 25 Lakh Cash, Rs 25,000 Pension to Padma Shri Awardees

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitated 2024 Padma awardees from the Telugu states on behalf of the Telangana government at an event held Shilpakala Vedika here on Sunday.

The included former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and actor Chiranjeevi, conferred the Padma Vibhushan, and Dasari Kondappa, Gaddam Sammaiah, Anandachari, Ketawat Somlal, Kurella Vithalacharya, all Padma Shri awardees.



Revanth Reddy announced a cash award of Rs 25 lakh for the Padma Shri winners and a monthly pension of Rs 25,000.

He hailed Venkaiah Naidu as a towering figure for Telugu political leaders. Felicitating him was an honour for the state. Revanth Reddy hoped that Naidu would become President.

He emphasised the importance of honouring Telugu artists wherever they are. Chiranjeevi said it was important to appreciate artists, while describing that such gestures serve as a source of encouragement. Expressing disappointment over the suspension of the Nandi Awards in the state for several years, he praised Revanth Reddy for deciding to rename the awards after the late balladeer Gaddar.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao were present on the occasion.

