Revanth a Coward, Runs Away from Responsibility: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had shrugged responsibility for the party’s success in Mahbubnagar district because he knew that the Congress was losing. When this happens, it will be a severe loss of face for him, Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Rama Rao also said Revanth Reddy was desperately invoking Gods and taking last gasp oaths knowing that he could keep his promises to the people. The BRS leader was speaking with reporters at Telangana Bhavan after unfurling the BRS flag at the party headquarters marking the Foundation Day of the party.

The people too have understood that they were taken for ride after believing the Congress party’s promises before the Assembly elections, and they should be careful this time round in the polling for Lok Sabha elections and not vote for the Congress. It is only BRS that can force the Congress to keep its promises and for this to happen, people should vote for BRS, Rama Rao said.