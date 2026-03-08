Retirement Plan Video A ‘Joke’, Will Serve Congress Until Death: Digvijay

 Top
8 March 2026 9:24 PM IST

The video showed a bank officer going on a tour across the globe along with his wife after his retirement: Reports

Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh, who is also the in-charge for Congress affairs in Telangana and AP, triggered controversy on Monday.
Digvijay Singh — DC File

BHOPAL: Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijay Singh on Sunday ended suspense over his political future, triggered by his post on social media three days ago, by describing his ‘retirement plan video’, a ‘joke’.

Mr. Singh said that he had to convene a press conference, unusually, on the Rang Panchami, observed on Sunday, to clarify on the video posted by him on his social media platform (three days ago) that it was done ‘for fun’.

The video showed a bank officer going on a tour across the globe along with his wife after his retirement.

While posting the video on his social media platform, Mr. Singh wondered in a post tagged with it, saying that ‘Can’t it be my retirement plan? It can be.’

The post created a ripple in the political circles here particularly in the Congress with leaders cutting across party lines wondering if he will ever call it quits in politics.

“It was just a joke”, he said, while asking the reporters to take a lighter vein.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member ruled out the possibility of hanging boots in politics, asserting that “I will work for Congress until my last breath”.

Mr. Singh, whose current tenure in the Rajya Sabha expires on June 21, reiterated his assertion that he would not seek another term in the Upper House.

This is his second successive term in the RS.

He however hastened to add that the decision to resend him to the RS in the yet-to-be declared biennial polls in Madhya Pradesh entirely rests on the Congress.

“My party will take a decision on my political future. I will carry out whatever responsibility is given to me by my party”, the Congress leader said.

“I always take pride in working for the Congress”, Mr. Singh said while putting at rest all speculations on his retirement from politics.


Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

