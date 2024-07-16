Retired Judge L N Reddy resigns as head of commission inquiring PPAs irregularities

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday pulled out severely Justice (Retired) L. Narasimha Reddy Inquiry Commission for conducting the press conference and briefing the media regarding alleged violations and corruption in the PPAs for electricity purchases in Telangana state during the KCR regime.

The Bench questioned how an Inquiry Commission could hold the press conference on the task which is given to it and moreover, when the inquiry commission did not complete. The Supreme Court opined that it was not fair to a Retired Judge, who had worked as Chief Justice of the High Court. The Supreme Court asked the Telangana government to change the Chairman of the Inquiry Commission to probe into alleged irregularities in procuring power by the BRS government led by the previous Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

KCR filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the notification issued by the Telangana Government in March this year constituting the Commission. He approached the Supreme Court after the Telangana High Court dismissed his petition on July 2.

During the hearing of the petetion, Supreme Court orally expressed disapproval of the press statements made by Justice Reddy, raising doubts that he has pre-judged the issue and opined it is better to change Justice Reddy from Commission.

Before the lunch, advocate Singhvi, appearing for Telangana State, requested time to seek instructions.

However, after lunch , Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the former judge Justice Reddy, conveyed to the Supreme Court that his client had resigned.

Recording this development in the order, the bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra disposed of KCR’s petition. However, the court was not inclined to go into the issue of constitution of the Inquiry Commission. KCR’s contention was that the constitution of Inquiry Commission itself is unconstitutional and arbitrary, because the Electricity Regulatory Commission had already perused the records of power purchase agreements between the States of Telangana and Chattisgarh.