Retired BSNL employee appears exam at 78

Hyderabad: A retired BSNL employee Yella Goud appeared for open Inter exams at the age of 78 years in Nizamabad leaving everyone surprised in the district. The exams started from April 25.



Goud, a native of Gundepally village in Nizamabad district, retired from BSNL in 2007. He has been appearing from the exams in the district since April 25. Goud’s enthusiasm and commitment to appear for the exam at the age of 78 years inspired everyone in the district,

Telangana Open School Society is conducting exams from April 25 to May 2, 2024 across the State. It already completed practical exams from April 3 to 10.