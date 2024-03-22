Results of AP TET Withheld Pending ECI Decision

Vijayawada: AP education department has announced that results of the AP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) will be released only after getting permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in view of Model Code of Conduct for the general elections being in force.

The announcement has been made on https://aptet.apcfss.in/

TET results are important as candidates of DSC get 20 percent weightage for TET marks.

TET results had been scheduled to be declared on March 14. But the authorities did not release the result as per schedule. In the meantime, ECI announced the election schedule on March 16.

Officials say results will be announced as soon as they get permission from the ECI.