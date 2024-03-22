Top
Home » Nation

Results of AP TET Withheld Pending ECI Decision

Nation
DC Correspondent
21 March 2024 7:34 PM GMT
Results of AP TET Withheld Pending ECI Decision
x
TET results are important as candidates of DSC get 20 percent weightage for TET marks. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: AP education department has announced that results of the AP TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) will be released only after getting permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in view of Model Code of Conduct for the general elections being in force.

The announcement has been made on https://aptet.apcfss.in/

TET results are important as candidates of DSC get 20 percent weightage for TET marks.

TET results had been scheduled to be declared on March 14. But the authorities did not release the result as per schedule. In the meantime, ECI announced the election schedule on March 16.

Officials say results will be announced as soon as they get permission from the ECI.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP TET AP TET Results Andhra Pradesh AP News Andhra Pradesh Special News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X