Restrictions Reimposed on Leh to Hold Back Silent March

Srinagar: The authorities in Leh have reimposed restrictions to hold back a silent march planned by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in the main Ladakhi town on Saturday, aimed at commemorating the victims of the September 24 violence.

Leh’s District Magistrate, Romil Singh Donk, said that restrictions have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 following reports of a possible disturbance to public peace and order in the district.

The order bans rallies, processions, and public gatherings of five or more people without prior approval from the competent authority. It also prohibits the use of loudspeakers and public statements that could disrupt peace or incite unrest.

Issued to maintain law and order, these restrictions apply within Leh tehsil’s jurisdiction and will remain in effect until further notice. Violations will face penalties under Section 223 of the BNSS 2023, the order stated. Authorities in Kargil have strengthened security measures and are considering implementing restrictions in Ladakh’s second-largest town.

Reports from Leh suggest that the move was prompted by intelligence reports from the Senior Superintendent of Police indicating “an apprehension of disturbance to public peace and tranquillity, danger to human life, and a possibility of law and order problem” in Leh tehsil jurisdiction.

The primary trigger is peaceful protest announced by LAB and KDA, representing a broad coalition of political, religious, and social groups of Ladakh’s twin regions, which have been advocating a four-point agenda: statehood for Ladakh, Sixth Schedule inclusion, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil, and the establishment of a Public Service Commission (PSC) to secure local employment opportunities.

A spokesman of the LAB said that the proposed silent march from 10 am to 12 pm simultaneously in Leh and Kargil is to honour the victims of September 24 police “brutality”, demand justice for those injured or detained, and reiterate calls for statehood, Sixth Schedule implementation, and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's release. The twin organisations have also called for blackout 6 pm to 9 pm, symbolising solidarity and highlighting unfulfilled promises.

The organisers have stressed that their planned protest will remain peaceful, but authorities consider it a potential flashpoint, particularly after the September 24 unrest in Leh. Protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution had escalated into violence, resulting in at least four civilian deaths, over 80 injuries (half of them police personnel), arson, vandalism of government buildings, and attacks on a BJP office.

Official sources clarified that the preventive measures implemented by Leh's district authorities aim to avert a recurrence of the September 24 violence, without imposing a full curfew or internet shutdown, unlike earlier blanket restrictions.

The announcement to impose restrictions in Leh came hours after the Union Home Ministry announced a judicial inquiry led by retired Supreme Court judge Dr. Justice B.S. Chauhan to investigate the September 24 incidents. The inquiry, fulfilling a demand by the LAB and KDA, will examine the circumstances leading to the law-and-order breakdown, police actions, and the tragic deaths of four individuals.

A statement issued simultaneously from New Delhi and Leh emphasised the government’s commitment to an impartial inquiry and ongoing dialogue with LAB and KDA through the High-Powered Committee on Ladakh or other platforms. It expressed confidence that sustained discussions would address the aspirations of Ladakh’s people.

Notably, on September 29, LAB withdrew from scheduled October 6 talks with the Central government in New Delhi, a decision promptly supported by KDA. The talks aimed to address key demands, including statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, job reservations for locals, and separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil. A preparatory meeting between the MHA’ High-Powered Committee and LAB-KDA representatives, planned for September 29, was delayed due to the funerals of victims of the September 24 police firings and never took place following the boycott decision.

LAB cited the arrest of climate activist and key advocate Wangchuk under the National Security Act, allegations of “anti-national” labeling of protesters, “indiscriminate” firing by security forces, and an atmosphere of fear, grief, and anger as reasons for deeming “meaningful dialogue” unfeasible.