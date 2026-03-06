Restrictions Lifted in Kashmir After Days of Disquiet

Authorities on Friday announced that normalcy has been restored across Kashmir, leading to the withdrawal of all precautionary restrictions that had been imposed earlier in response to widespread mourning and protests following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.–Israel air strike.

Senior officials within the security establishment said the decision was taken after several days of calm across the Valley, including a peaceful Friday, which is often considered a sensitive day in terms of public gatherings.

Officials confirmed that there will be no restrictions on movement beginning Saturday, with regular flow of people and vehicles expected to resume across all districts. They added that Friday prayers were held throughout Kashmir without incident, and congregations dispersed peacefully. While restrictions have been lifted, authorities emphasised that routine security deployment will remain in place to ensure law and order and to closely monitor the situation.

Alongside the easing of movement restrictions, officials also stated that high‑speed internet services and prepaid mobile calling—suspended on Sunday amid protests—will be fully restored by Friday evening. According to sources, these services had been restricted in parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure but will return to normal following a review that found the situation largely peaceful throughout the day.

Amid these developments, Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said he had been placed under house arrest, and Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid—where he traditionally delivers sermons and post‑prayer addresses—was sealed by authorities. In a statement posted on ‘X’, he expressed deep sadness over the restrictions imposed during the holy month of Ramzan, noting that thousands of worshippers were prevented from accessing the Grand Mosque. He described the silence of the Jama Masjid’s pulpit as “very sad and unfortunate,” especially at a time when the Muslim world is grieving.

Mirwaiz also reflected on the broader sense of anguish felt across the global Muslim community, condemning what he described as Israeli and American aggression in the region. He said the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei and the attack on Iran had plunged the region into crisis, prompting widespread condemnation and expressions of solidarity across J&K and Ladakh. Stressing unity within the Ummah (Muslim nation), he said that when injustice affects one part of the community, the entire body feels the pain. He expressed heartfelt solidarity with the people of Iran, Palestinians, and all those suffering due to ongoing violence, praying for protection, patience for the bereaved, and justice for the oppressed.