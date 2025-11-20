Responsible AI Key to India’s Tech Transformation: Google India Head

New Delhi: Responsible and trusted use of artificial intelligence (AI) will be critical to India's technology-led transformation, with the onus on every stakeholder in the ecosystem to ensure safety and accountability, Google India’s country manager Preeti Lobana said on Thursday.

“For AI to be really adopted and be in everyday use, there is a lot of onus on all of us as an ecosystem to make sure that it is safe and trusted. AI would serve as a crucial foundation in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat, underlining that trust and safety are prerequisites for widespread adoption,” she said at Google’s ‘Safe and Trusted AI” event here.

Citing the country’s diversity, Lobana said that the complexity of India would show the world how technology can scale and drive impact, even to solve the toughest systemic issues with precise, tailored, locally-conceptualised solutions for the many pockets (that exist in India). “AI represents a transformational technology that will unlock human potential, with India leading this revolution in real time,” she added.

She also emphasised that while AI promises a major leap forward, progress must be built on a foundation of confidence and collaboration. “It can’t be just a leap of faith. We must take a confident step into solid ground," she said, noting that safety is not a finish line but a continuous, collective responsibility.