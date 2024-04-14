Resolve Our Demands or Face NOTA, Warn Sex Workers Forum

Visakhapatnam: Vimukti, a state-level forum of human trafficking victims and commercial sex workers (CSEs) on Saturday warned all the political parties in the state that it would opt for NOTA in the upcoming elections if they fail to resolve its demands. At a press conference here on Saturday, members of Vimukti, the Trafficked Women's Forum and other NGOs, appealed to all political parties in the state to provide rehabilitation to trafficked women and sex workers and sought an assurance of the same in their election manifestos. They also released a charter of their demands. Their demands include community-based rehabilitation, basic services like education and pension for every sex worker of above 40 years of age.

The groups have also sought compensation for all accused women within three months and the enactment of legislation for a strong new system to combat the trafficking system. N. Apoorva, president of the Liberation State, highlighted that 10 to 15 percent of people, aged between 18 to 40 years join their profession every year, while up to 10 percent leave it due to age and other issues.

Despite these figures, governments have failed to support the trafficked women and sex workers, neglecting rehabilitation, compensation, and integration efforts, she added. "We are struggling for survival. But nobody is coming forward to help us. They (political parties) only come for votes during elections. NOTA the only option left for us if they fail to resolve our demands," said another liberation leader Maunika. Expressing concern over being denied their right to live with dignity, the Trafficked Women's Forum and Vimukti said their children were subjected to discrimination in the society and had to bear the social stigma associated with their work.