Residents in LB Nagar Protest Against Industrial Effluents Polluting Deer Park

Hyderabad: Residents of 10 colonies in LB Nagar held a protest on Sunday against the foul smell that has been enveloping the area for two years, after a pipeline began releasing industrial effluents into the deer park at Vanasthalipuram. Toxic chemicals were being discharged by a pipeline laid by the TS Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) and Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALA), the said.

Among those who protested were residents of Sahara Estates, Southend Park and Sailajapuri Colony.Vinay Vangala, an activist, claimed that deer at the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park in Vanasthalipuram were drinking polluted water.“In addition to affecting the people, this man-made ecological disaster has led to the demise of 5,000 trees, over 500 blackbucks and chital deer and the disappearance of bird species, besides groundwater pollution,” said Venkat Ankam a resident of Mansoorabad and member of an NGO, Dha3R.Asked about the issue, a GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle said the water was being treated by a 100-kilolitre per day (KLD) sewage treatment plant (STP). Residents, however, said the STP is only processing 20 per cent of the water.“The STP has failed to remove chemicals from water. An effluent treatment plant (ETP) would have been the correct solution,” said a protester. They urged the government and the GHMC to take action to prevent pollution and ensure their good health.