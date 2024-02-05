Residents Complain Of Bad Roads In Kondapur, LB Nagar At Prajavani

Hyderabad: The GHMC received 188 grievances during the Prajavani programme conducted on Monday, with numerous complaints about deteriorating roads, particularly from residents in Kondapur and LB Nagar.

Residents from LB Nagar expressed frustration over a road in their locality being in poor condition for three years. The caller highlighted the ineffectiveness of complaints to the corporator and corporation officials at the circle level.

A caller from Shilpa Park in Kondapur complained about substandard road restoration work on Maharshi Marg road.

Residents submitted physical applications during the programme, held at the GHMC head office near Tank Bund and six zonal and 30 circle offices. Fiftysix complaints were received at the head office and several complaints related to illegal constructions, and one individual reported issues with rectifying details in their transferable development rights (TDR) certificate.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, in a meeting, instructed officials to inform all complainants in writing about the grievance redressal duration. Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi directed officials to submit a report to the commissioner on resolved complaints by Saturday.

Commissioner Rose also conducted a one-hour phone-in session and addressed 18 calls. Complaints were forwarded to the heads of departments (HoD) of various GHMC wings. The commissioner urged people to report grievances at the head office only if their complaint remained unresolved at the circle and zonal levels.