Resentment Brewing Within AP BJP Over Purandeswari’s Naidu Slant

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Kakinada district and elsewhere are unable to digest the way AP BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari is going about her campaigning in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

They allege she is trying to protect her self-interests, rather than promote the party’s ideology. In particular, they are sore that Purandeswari has side lined BJP candidate M.S. Krishnam Raju in the Anaparthi constituency and has gone on to allot the seat to TD candidate Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy by forcing the latter to join the BJP.

Saffron leaders such actions will leave the Bharatiya Janata Party in a mess in Andhra Pradesh, particularly when the fortunes of the party could change in the state.

They accuse Purandeswari of not being committed to BJP like its leaders of pas 10 years including K. Haribabu, Kanna Lakshminarayana and Somu Veerraju and others.

Further, they have gone on to allege that the AP BJP chief is issuing B forms even to BJP leaders only after holding consultations with the Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“She has not given a single seat to Kapus, who are in sizeable numbers in Godavari districts. Kapu community leaders like Dr. Akula Satyanarayana had won from Rajamahendravaram, Pendem Dorababu won from Pithapuram, late Pydikondala Manikyala Rao won from Tadepalligudem previously. Yet she has denied any representation to Kapus,” charged BJP Kakinada district former vice president Chitneedi Srinivas, who recently joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Purandeswari has no party interest, only self-interest,” remarked a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said Purandeswari could have at least got Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram Urban seats for the BJP. Instead, he underlined, she has protected the interests of Telugu Desam and its chief Chandrababu Naidu.