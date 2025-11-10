 Top
Home » Nation

Rescued Elephant Calf Rejected by Herd in Odisha’s Angul

Nation
10 Nov 2025 12:19 PM IST

Emotional rescue turns tragic as herd refuses to accept the calf despite forest officials’ efforts

Rescued Elephant Calf Rejected by Herd in Odisha’s Angul
x
Left behind but not forgotten: Forest officials gently care for the abandoned elephant calf in Odisha’s Angul, hoping it will one day reunite with its herd.

In a poignant turn of events highlighting the delicate balance between wildlife and human intervention, an elephant calf rescued from a muddy paddy field in Odisha’s Angul district has been heartbreakingly rejected by its herd.

Forest officials said a herd of 22 elephants had entered Shyamasundarpur village in Angul on November 8. During their nocturnal movement, a baby elephant got trapped in the slush of a paddy field and was accidentally left behind. Villagers reported that the calf had struggled throughout the night to free itself.

At dawn, a rescue team from the Angul Forest Range pulled the exhausted calf to safety. Weak and dehydrated, the young elephant was shifted to the Kulasingha nursery near Purunagarh for urgent medical attention. Veterinarians administered glucose, IV fluids, and medication to stabilise its condition.

After the calf regained some strength, officials made a sincere attempt to reunite it with its herd. To remove traces of human scent, they smeared elephant dung on the calf before releasing it near the group. However, the reunion ended in heartbreak — the elephants turned away, refusing to accept the calf despite its repeated attempts to approach them.

Forest officials said they would continue to care for the calf and explore ways to ensure its eventual rehabilitation. “This is one of the most emotional challenges in wildlife rescue,” said a senior forest officer. “We try to save a life, but sometimes nature decides differently.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
odisha elephants wild elephant wildlife conflict 
Rest of India Odisha Bhubaneswar 
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X