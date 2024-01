Rescheduling of Trains in East Coast Railway

* Train No. 12830 Bhubaneswar-MGR Chennai Central SF Express:- Original Departure: 12:10 am on February 1- Rescheduled Departure: 3:10 pm on February 1- Rescheduling Duration: 3 hours* Train No. 18417 Puri-Gunupur Express:- Original Departure: 12 am on February 1- Rescheduled Departure: 3 pm on February 1- Rescheduling Duration: 3 hours* Train No. 18418 Gunupur-Puri Express:- Original Departure: 5 am on February 1- Rescheduled Departure: 9 am on February 1- Rescheduling Duration: 4 hours* Train No. 17480 Tirupati-Puri Express:- Original Departure: 10:40 am on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 2:40 pm on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 4 hours* Train No. 06054 Santragachi-Tambaram Special Express:- Original Departure: 5 am on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 7 am on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 2 hours* Train No. 22826 MGR Chennai Central-Shalimar SF Express:- Original Departure: 7:50 pm on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 10:10 pm on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes* Train No. 22606 Tirunelveli-Purulia SF Express:- Original Departure: 3 am on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 7:15 am on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 4 hours 15 minutes* Train No. 12868 Puducherry-Howrah SF Express:- Original Departure: 2:15 pm on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 5 pm on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes* Train No. 12840 MGR Chennai Central-Howrah SF Express:- Original Departure: 7 pm on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 9:30 pm on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 2 hours, 30 minutes* Train No. 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express:- Original Departure: 4:50 pm on January 31- Rescheduled Departure: 7:35 pm on January 31- Rescheduling Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes