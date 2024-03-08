RERA Cautions People Against Buildox

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) on Thursday cautioned people against buying properties at any projects being developed by Buildox, except for the project located at Gundlapochampally.

The advisory came after a person lodged a complaint against the company stating that it had taken an advance for the sale of a flat at a project at Hafeezpet, which is under the prohibited list.

The complainant approached the TSRERA with the receipts and banking transactions. However the real estate company replied to the authorities stating that it did not receive any amount.

“The case will run in our court and orders will be issued as per norms,” said a TSRERA official.

A source in TSRERA said the flat was sold as a part of pre-launch offer and the home buyer was shown the RERA number of the Gundlapochampally project .

“The flat in which the buyer was promised is a disputed site and there was no construction activity of Buildox there,” he said.

As a similar complaint was lodged against Buildox in October 2023, TSRERA issued an advisory cautioning people against dealing with the real estate developer.