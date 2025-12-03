Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Row with Bhow Bhow Response in Parliament

New Delhi: "Bhow Bhow"! That was Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's quick response on Wednesday to reports that some ruling party members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her for bringing a dog to Parliament.The snappy reply soon became fodder for social media memes and even a remix of the popular song "Who Let The Dogs Out" by the Bahamian band Baha Men with the MP's "Bhow Bhow" interspersed in rhythm.

"Bhow bhow...what else should I say," Chowdhury told PTI Videos outside Parliament when asked to comment on reports of the privilege motion. "We will see when it comes...what is the problem. When it comes, I will give a befitting reply," she added when questioned further on what she would do.

Chowdhury later said on X, "If my silence is the reason you believe I cannot suffer, then remember this: your cruelty speaks louder than my voice ever could." Hitting back, BJP MP Shehzaad Poonawala termed Chowdhury a serial offender and said she has insulted Parliament with her "bizarre remarks".

"....Today she responds with 'bow wow' bark when journalists ask her a question on Privilege Motion! Maybe this language is spoken within congress amongst Pidis. She even made a disgusting comment on Hinduism.

"But here is she insulting Sansad, Sanvidhan, Sena, Sanatan. And Rahul Gandhi backs her! Do these people have any respect for Parliament?" Poonawala said on X. Echoing him, another BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Rajya Sabha MP had demeaned Parliament.

"The way she acted, first bringing a dog in her car and then dramatically presenting her sympathy for the dog, is understandable...But the manner in which she barked when a journalist asked her a question and what she said yesterday means that calling Parliament, its MPs 'biters', demonstrates that the Congress party has started a well-planned campaign to undermine the dignity of entire Parliament and tarnish its image," Trivedi said.

The often outspoken Chowdhury has been at a centre of a growing controversy for bringing a dog in her car in Parliament premises on Monday, the first day of the Winter session. She said the canine was a stray who she had rescued and was taking it to a vet.

"Those sitting inside bite, dogs don't," Chowdhury told reporters when asked why she had done so. As debate escalated, her party colleague Rahul Gandhi joined in on Tuesday, saying that pets are not allowed outside but are "allowed inside". He said so while pointing to the Parliament House.

The action triggered a row with some BJP members accusing her of indulging in drama and sought action against her. Chowdhury, a known dog lover, had also claimed that the government does not like animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs. "Which law says that I can't rescue a dog," she asked. There has been a chorus of protest on the issue from ruling MPs.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The way the decorum and dignity of Parliament was hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury. Both the 'Rs' need to remember that there is an R -- that is 'responsibility of an MP'."

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in an X post, "Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen, and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy." "You keep bringing 'kutta' (dog) here and we will continue to get 'satta' (power)," added Union minister Ramdas Athawale said.