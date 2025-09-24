Renowned Kannada Novelist SL Bhyrappa Dies at 94; Modi Pays Tribute

Eminent Kannada novelist and philosopher S.L. Bhyrappa passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Rashtrotthana Hospital, where he was admitted, said in a statement: “The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri S L Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2:38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti!!!”

Paying tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: “In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society. His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come.”

Bhyrappa was known for novels such as Vamshavriksha, Daatu, Parva, Mandara, and many others, most of which have been translated into English and other languages. He received numerous accolades including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, and Sahitya Akademi Awards.

Several of his works were adapted for screen and television. Films were made based on Naayi-Neralu, Matadana, Vamshavriksha, and Tabbaliyu Neenaade Magane, while Gruhabhanga and Daatu were adapted into TV series, cementing his legacy in Indian literature and culture.