Vijayapura: In a significant development for the renewable energy sector, two prominent companies in the Wind Power and Solar Panel domains have shown keen interest in establishing their units in Vijayapura district.

Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil held meeting with the leadership teams of Suzlon and RSOLEC.

Patil said that Suzlon has planned to invest Rs.30,000 crore, and RSOLEC (Renaissance Solar and Electric Material company) has proposed to invest Rs. 6,000 crore.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group and Milind Kulkarni, CEO of Renaissance Solar and Electronic Materials Company participated in the separate meetings.

"According to surveys Vijayapura, along with Anantapura in Andhra Pradesh and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, has been identified as prime locations for wind power generation in the country. With existing wind power plants boasting capacities of 2,000 MW and 3,000 MW in Anantapur and Jaisalmer respectively, Suzlon aims to inaugurate a 5,000 MW unit in Vijayapura," Patil who is also the in-charge minsiter of Vijayapura said.

'Suzlon known for manufacturing of 160 meter high poles and 70 meter long wind fan blades required for the wind power generation, has planned to invest Rs 30,000 crore in phased manner. In the first phase, the company wants to set up wind fan blades manufacturing unit. The company has asked for 100 acres of land. Once grounded, this will become the huge investment in Vijayapura district," Patil said.

Speaking about the RSOLEC project, Patil stated the company known for producing raw materials for the manufacture of solar panels is eager to set up its unit in Vijayapura by investing Rs 6,000 crore. The company also has asked for 100 acres of land, 80 MW of electricity and 10 MLD of water.

"Initially, RSOLEC plans to infuse Rs. 2,500 crore to kickstart a 5,000 MW capacity unit (Crystal Growth & Wafering Unit), slated to commence commercial operations by the end of 2025, thereby generating 1,000 job opportunities," Patil added. He further outlined Renaissance Company's ambitious goal of scaling its capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030, which is poised to elevate the job potential to over 3,000.

KIADB CEO Dr. Mahesh and others were present in the meeting.