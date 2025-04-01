Renaming an attempt to cover up governance failures: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday criticised the trend of renaming districts, cities and institutions by BJP governments in states, calling it an example of "narrow-minded politics" aimed at covering up governance failures.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "Like the SP government in UP, the BJP governments of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been changing names of districts, cities and institutions.