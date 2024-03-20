Release Funds to Hire Vehicles During Polls, Urge Tahsildars

Hyderabad: The Telangana tahsildars association has written to the chief electoral officer and special chief secretary seeking release of pending payments for hiring vehicles and for other purposes in order to ensure smooth conduct of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.





The letter said that the release of budget for tahsildars in 611 mandals has been pending. The association also urged the director of treasuries accounts to issue necessary authorisation to the concerned officials for honouring the bills.



The tahsildars are yet to pay hire charges to the vehicle owners, who are putting pressure on them for an early payment, they said.







