Refrain From Using Derogatory Language Against Smriti Irani, appeals Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged his supporters to refrain from using derogatory language against former Minister Smriti Irani.



The leader of the Opposition said that humiliating people is a sign of weakness."Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.The BJP Leader Smriti Irani lost to Congress's Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi by over a margin of 1.6 lakh votes in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.After the loss, Smriti Irani wrote on X, "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure ― roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more. To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, "How's the josh?" I say- it’s still high, Sir."In 2019 General Elections, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes in Amethi.In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad. Later, he gave up his Wayanad seat. The Congress party announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad.