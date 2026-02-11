Reconstitution Of Crucial District BJP Body Triggers Dissension, Put On Hold

Bhopal: Reconstitution of the executive body of the Bhopal district unit of BJP has triggered dissensions in the party, leading the state BJP leadership to put it on hold.

A 37-member jumbo executive body of the district party was reconstituted a couple of days ago. The new body was made public on social media by the state party.

However, the new body was put on hold barely 24 hours after it was reconstituted.

“The new executive body of the crucial Bhopal district unit of the party, reconstituted barely a couple of days ago, has been put on hold due to opposition to it by the party cadres”, a BJP functionary told this newspaper here on Thursday, unwilling to be quoted.

Sources said that appointment of particularly three office bearers in the new executive body has caused strong resentment among the hardcore party cadres here.

One of them is Sachin Das Bobba who was appointed general secretary of Bhopal district unit of the party in the reconstituted body.

Bobba was allegedly involved in vandalism in the party office here and subsequently removed from the party on charges of indiscipline.

However, he was taken back in the party and made general secretary of the district party after reconstitution of its executive body.

“This is the first time in BJP, a party leader indulging in vandalism in the party office was appointed in an important post like general secretary of the district unit of the party”, the BJP leader said.

Similarly, Sikha Manu Goel was made the vice-president of the district party in the reconstituted body.

She had been charged with contesting against the official candidate of the party in the last civic body polls in Bhopal.

The appointment of Yogesh Parmar as general secretary of the district unit of the party in the reconstituted executive body was vehemently opposed by the local BJP MLA who regretted that he was not consulted by the leadership on the matter.